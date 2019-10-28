The risk for 1 to 2 feet of saltwater inundation, prompts a coastal flood watch by the National Weather Service here from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The watch could either be changed to a coastal flood warning, which means damage to life or property is possible. Or, it goes to an advisory, which is less severe.
Moderate stage coastal flooding will be likely during the a.m. high tides here.
Two coastal flood warnings have been issued in 2019 by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's coverage region, which includes all of South Jersey.
A county-by-county break down of roadways likely to flood Tuesday are listed below. Note this is not a complete list, but a helpful guide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.