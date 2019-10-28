The risk for 1 to 2 feet of saltwater inundation, prompts a coastal flood watch by the National Weather Service here from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The watch could either be changed to a coastal flood warning, which means damage to life or property is possible. Or, it goes to an advisory, which is less severe.

Moderate stage coastal flooding will be likely during the a.m. high tides here. 

Two coastal flood warnings have been issued in 2019 by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly's coverage region, which includes all of South Jersey. 

A county-by-county break down of roadways likely to flood Tuesday are listed below. Note this is not a complete list, but a helpful guide. 

