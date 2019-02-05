A cookie in a skillet? We admit this Internet phenom made us skeptical —until we tried it. Unlike making a traditional batch of cookies, this treatment doesn’t require scooping, baking and cooling multiple sheets of treats; the whole thing bakes at once in a single skillet.
Plus, the hot bottom and tall sides of a well-seasoned cast-iron pan create a great crust on the cookie. And this treat can go straight from the oven to the table for a fun, hands-on dessert — or you can slice it and serve it like a tart for a more elegant presentation.