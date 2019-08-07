Mike Joyce, St. Augustine, Swimming, 2007

Joyce was a two-time state champion in the 200-yard freestyle. He led St. Augustine Prep to the state team title in three of his four seasons. Joyce was an All-American at the University of Florida. He competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials.

The 2005 Hermits boys swimming team was one of the best teams in school history and won the state Non-Public A title. Christian Sprang, Owen Black, Blake Trabuchi-Downey and Michael Joyce led the Hermits.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments