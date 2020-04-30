A soaking rain will be arrive in western Cumberland County around 4:30 p.m. From there, it will work slowly eastward, getting to Long Beach Island around 7 p.m.
4 to 5 hours of a soaking rain will be fall. Then, around 9 p.m., western Cumberland County will end, taking until midnight to end in Long Beach Island.
Between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain will fall from this. Low visibility will be out on the roadways, along with spotty areas of flooding. However, no major flooding will be likely.
