The power outage that knocked out power to 99.77 percent of Somers Point has been fixed. The power went out at 11:22 a.m. there. Here are some the largest outages as of 1:10 p.m.
Hammonton: 13.19 percent
Mullica: 8.25 percent
Hamilton: 5.84 percent
You can find how many people are without power in your town here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.