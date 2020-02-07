The power outage that knocked out power to 99.77 percent of Somers Point has been fixed. The power went out at 11:22 a.m. there. Here are some the largest outages as of 1:10 p.m.

Hammonton: 13.19 percent

Mullica: 8.25 percent

Hamilton: 5.84 percent

You can find how many people are without power in your town here.

Tags

Load comments