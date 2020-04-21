South Jersey goes from severe weather to freezing cold. Temperatures at or below 32 degrees could kill sensitive plants Wednesday morning. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 to 8 a.m. for all of South Jersey, save the immediate Atlantic shoreline.
Temperatures will range from around 30 for those west of the Garden State Parkway. Along and east of the Parkway on the mainland will be around 32. Those along the immediate shoes will be in the mid-30s.
Strong winds, advecting in cold air, will be the reason for this. Wind chills Wednesday around sunrise will be in the 20s. Winter jackets will be needed early.
