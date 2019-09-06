Atlantic and Cape May counties are in the National Weather Service advisory. According to the NWS.

"6 to 10 foot breaking waves and very strong rip currents will be a life-threatening danger to anyone who enters the surf."

Localized beach erosion will be expected as the currents pull sand from north to south. Chuck LaBarre, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator for Margate and Jerry Inderwies Jr., OEM Coordinator for Cape May are expected minimal impacts. However, it will compound the beach erosion already seen at the end of August. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

