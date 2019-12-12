Classic beach homes in a place like Margate don’t typically include front and back yards (complete with their own shade tree) and super-large patios, nor are they located on especially broad avenues. But one that does is the spacious three- (or possibly four-) bedroom, three-bath, magnificently renovated residence that just came on the market at 109 N. Frontenac Ave. “One of the things that attracted us to the house when we bought it in 2007 was the size of the lot, which measures 50 x 90 feet, or 4500 square feet, whereas the standard lot size in Margate is just 2500,” says the current owner, who even contemplated installing an outdoor swimming pool (the property being large enough to accommodate one). In addition, he notes “the street is two or three time wider than average for Margate” – and is a very friendly one at that, with a number of year-round residents living there. But like some of the more densely developed streets in this community, it’s just a short walk to the beach, as well as local restaurants and stores, including Casel’s Marketplace, Starbucks and Dino’s Subs and Pizza. The spacious environment is also reflected in the home’s interior, with its flowing dining and living areas and a ground-floor family room that opens onto the patio and provides a separate carpeted area for kids to play and watch TV (as well as serving as an extra bedroom when needed, since it includes a full bathroom), a huge master bedroom suite upstairs, and an expansive eat-in-kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and cabinets. The latter improvements, in fact, are part of the renovations the owner has done since acquiring the home, which have also included installing hardwood floors and new shingle roof, and converting a downstairs “powder room” into the full bath off the den. There’s also an attached garage with enough room for two smaller cars, as well as a laundry/utility room, vinyl siding, natural gas heating and individually controlled AC units. And if you like the way it’s now furnished – well, that can be included in the price (which has already been reduced by $10,000). To be among the first to view this unusual seashore home, there’s an open house today (Sunday) from noon to 2 p.m., or you can contact listing agent Brian Hiltner 609-703-4789 or at hhtBrianHiltner@gmail.com for a private showing.
