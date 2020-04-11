April 12
1941 — The Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to cap a four-game sweep for the Stanley Cup title.
1953 — Ben Hogan takes his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.
1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff to capture his third Masters.
1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.
1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.
1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.
1997 — Allen Iverson scores a career-high 50 points, his fourth straight game with at least 40, in Philadelphia’s 125-118 loss to Cleveland. Iverson breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie record of three consecutive 40-point games, set during the 1959-60 season.
1998 — Mark O’Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.
2007 — Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-110 loss to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point efforts are the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season with Philadelphia and San Francisco.
2008 — Nathan Gerbe, the nation’s leading scorer, leads Boston College to the NCAA hockey championship with two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Notre Dame.
2009 — The U.S. wins its second straight women’s world hockey Championship title, defeating Canada 4-1 in Finland behind defenseman Caitlin Cahow’s two goals.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.