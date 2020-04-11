April 12

1941 — The Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to cap a four-game sweep for the Stanley Cup title.

1953 — Ben Hogan takes his second Masters with a five-stroke victory over Porky Oliver.

1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff to capture his third Masters.

1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.

1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.

1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.

1997 — Allen Iverson scores a career-high 50 points, his fourth straight game with at least 40, in Philadelphia’s 125-118 loss to Cleveland. Iverson breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie record of three consecutive 40-point games, set during the 1959-60 season.

1998 — Mark O’Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.

2007 — Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 118-110 loss to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point efforts are the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season with Philadelphia and San Francisco.

2008 — Nathan Gerbe, the nation’s leading scorer, leads Boston College to the NCAA hockey championship with two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Notre Dame.

2009 — The U.S. wins its second straight women’s world hockey Championship title, defeating Canada 4-1 in Finland behind defenseman Caitlin Cahow’s two goals.

— Associated Press

