In honor of National Lighthouse Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, Absecon Lighthouse will hold a Jazzy Wine Tasting. The event features live music from The Eddie Morgan Trio. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and relax. Dogs on leashes are permitted as well. The Absecon Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave. in Atlantic City. Tax deductable tickets are $20 and can be purchased at AbseconLighthouse.org.
— Ryan Loughlin
"Wyclef Jean" performed with pop singer Jazzy Amra at the Pool After Dark
Singer, Rapper and actor Nel Ust Wyclef Jean better known by his stage name “Wyclef Jean“ performed with pop singer Jazzy Amra at the Pool After Dark Harrah's Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday
Photo:Tom Briglia /PhotoGraphics