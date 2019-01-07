I don't remember exactly what day it was.. Sometime in late December, during the holiday. I was getting ready to turn the calendar from 2017 into 2018, in what would be my first full year at The Press of Atlantic City. I already been through a snow storm and an earthquake, I was just starting to get comfortable in the daily routine of the newsroom - making sure the weather videos were edited properly, learning the finer points of crafting a lede of a story, developing contacts.
Still, I was full of enthusiasm, and eagerness. After all, the ability to reach out to you, the viewers and readers, was something fresh. For a few days the thought of "I forecast for these places, but how do I get out to this corner of the state that I was born and raised in?". After all, weather is news that can be found in any nook and cranny of the state. Weather events don't hide from a town (though, as some as you would say, there is the "Cape May bubble").
So, why not combine weather and outreach together? We cover 63 towns, and each community always has something to offer. Whether it's The Steel Pier (our Mar. 30 stop) or the oldest Italian-American in the country (Hammonton, July 16) and everything in between. Let's highlight them. The question "Why is ___ a South Jersey Special" came to be.
The rest, as they say, was history. I pitched the idea to Buzz Keough. Let's visit all 63 towns, in under 365 days. He said to go ahead with the endeavor. I was pumped, and hey, I haven't been to all the communities that you read The Press from either. That would be cool.
We got to work. Mike Dellavechhia, our Digital Director, created the backbone of our website and had it easily link from the weather page. Graphics designed Krish Mathais then helped out with making the background image and the map. He then took the time to find a way to combine our "Where to Live", real estate section with the videos from each town that we visited. Click on each of our towns, see what makes that town unique and see township budgets, school ratings, hospitals and populations? You could combine the hard numbers with a personal pitch for each town. Krish was the engine that made the website run, I provided the videos after the fact, he made it fit in.
Oh, and we needed a name. "On The Road with Joe" it was. We needed a hashtag, needed it. It was 2018, after all. Emily Lingo, our now digital director, came up #MartuccisMap. Thanks for that, it rolled off the tongue.
So, off we went, Jan. 18, 2018. First stops (63 towns, averaging one a week would mean doubling up), Shiloh and Stow Creek. Western Cumberland county. I knew little about the towns. Actually, never heard of them until I started here. Still, I wanted to start there. It's big sky country, with farmlands that stretch as far as the eye can see. There's no major route there. It's not the town most people think of when they think Jersey, even South Jersey. What better place to find out what made this town a South Jersey Special.
In a black Ford Excursion we went. My car was in the shot, so this would do. I had a great vantage point of the sights ahead of me, though the 115 mile journey made my wallet especially thin. We pulled up to Stow Creek landing. You couldn't hear a thing on this frigid January day. The water was frozen from one of the longest cold streaks in recorded history.
Mayor Randy Dickson met up there in his truck, plaid shirt and work jacket. I was in a shirt, New Jersey tie (which wound up being a great Christmas gift from my mom before I knew this was all going to happen) and peacoat, maybe out of place. He was down to earth, humble and even cracked a few jokes. In the video, We figured out if it was "crick" or "creek" (crick for the natives). I then asked
"What makes this town a South Jersey Special?"
"We're small, and we're proud of it," the mayor said.
And it began.
We were off to a hot start. I was, and still am more than thankful that Dennis Township Mayor Zeth Matalucci reached out to me right after that first shoot to do an episode at Dennis Township Primary School. Lorie Sailor, a teacher at Frog Pond Elementary School, reached out, too, making that my third episode in February.
"On The Road" helped bring part of my life full circle. I reconnected with my third grade school teacher, nearly 15 years after I last saw her, at Washington Avenue Elementary School in Pleasantville. That was special in it of itself. Ms. Abel was just as I remember her, engaged and interactive. No wonder she was one of my mom's favorite teacher. It is funny how the world works. You can meet up with anyone at anytime. It was a special moment. I was elated to see her.
As the seasons changed, so did our themes. The waning days of March brought us to our namesake, Atlantic City, to speak with Bill Catanoso, co-owner of The Steel Pier, before The Wheel had its first full season. We went to the strawberry fields in Deerfield to talk to farmers and attended a Jersey Fresh event at Sheppard Farms in Lawrence Township.
Summer brought us many shore visits, as you may imagine. We previewed American's largest crabbing tournament at the Assault on Patcong Creek and celebrated Fourth of July in Galloway with Mayor Tony Coppola. We went to five Long Beach Island towns in the month of August alone (though hanging with Harvey Cedars Police in June was very cool, too).
Autumn brought us back indoors a little bit. We celebrated Halloween in Northfield and Linwood, and did a football themed episode with the Millville and Bridgeton high school squads.
Finally, the home stretch came. We went to Buena on December 2 to the Saint Padre Pio Shrine. That was our only slip-up of the year... It had to come eventually, right? We were supposed to do a combination episode with Buena Vista Mayor Chuck Chiarello. That part was fine, and we appreciated the Mayor's time. However, the audio cut out on that windy, cold day out at the Shrine and had to reshoot. We went back the following week to make good with Ali Dandrea, granddaughter of Marie Dandrea, who founded the shrine.
We finished off On The Road in 2018 where we started it, back in western Cumberland County. The visit to Greenwich and Hopewell brought back the stillness in the air, though it was more familiar this time. Then, 350 days after that Black Exercusion took off, we had our last stop in Stone Harbor at Harbor Square Theatre. For those of you asking, yes, tried to get this done in 2018, but the holidays got busy and schedules couldn't connect.
I want to take you for following and watching online. I hope you learned a piece of information about each towns that was visited. Maybe it'll make you want to check that place out in the future.
At one point, we went three weeks in a row with the On The Road video the most watched weather video of the week. The response on Social Media was extremely positive. You suggested places to visit and showed up at shoots. Most everyone spoken to in order to set up the video were friends, positive and more than willing to accommodate us. Every once in a while, family and friends would ask how the journey was after watching the episodes and seeing the Jersey tie out (thank you for the compliments as well). Without your support, none of this would have kept going.
On The Road is over in its current, road warrior, form, but that doesn't mean it's done forever. We'll be taking a winter break during January, but expect us back out in February, taking a part in the memorable events and places that call South Jersey home.