He looks like someone you want to be the Beach Patrol Captain, right?
Beach Patrol Chief, multi-time surfing champion, Harvey Cedars' Chief of Beach Patrol Randy Townsend has saltwater in his blood.
Long Beach Island born and bred, Randy is the guy you want manned the shores. Heck, Randy's been in the lifeguard game for longer than half of the people on his team have been alive.
I get it, summer's around the corner, but sitting at home all day not having plans with family or friends doesn't make it feel so given the coronavirus pandemic. Maybe it's just me, but I feel like it's our job at The Press of Atlantic City to get you excited for summer, all while introducing the word "socially distant" and knowing that "safely" just hits differently than it used to.
So, as part of my bi-weekly Press Presents: Something in the Air podcast and vodcast, we're talking all things summer, surf and sandy with Randy. His surfing prowess will amaze you, he's sponsored by five different companies the last I checked and his calm demeanor, talking about what our summer with COVID-19 will mean for laying out on the sand will hopefully calm some fears.
Something in the Air has new episodes come out the first and third Wednesdays of every month. Find it on the Apple Store, on our YouTube Channel or on our website.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, usually from our studio, but now from my couch, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
NASA reports a 30% drop in Nitrogen Dioxide level this March, as opposed to the 5 year average.
Nitrogen Dioxide can be converted into ozone in strong sunlight?
The Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii saw a(n) increase/decrease in Carbon Dioxide, a greenhouse gas, in March, compared to the previous March?
Clear the air by reading the article on COVID-19 and greenhouse gas emissions, here.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not high in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard.
#MDWDoublePlay
I'm asking shore leaders what two tunes get them all jazzed up to be by the beach. Call it the #MDWDoublePlay.
Monday we had Robert Burnaford, Harvey Cedars Chief of Police. Tuesday, we went to Ventor, with Donna Peterson, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator giving her top two to cruise to (see what I did there?), while Wednesday it was Somers Point native, and weather Twitter A-lister Matt Lanza giving his favorites.
We'll have new ones out for you Thursday and Friday. I'm still trying to work on some other towns reps for the weekend. Stay tuned on Instagram.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week.
Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend was born and lives in this LBI town?
Townsend says consistent summer weather really settles in during ______?
Townsend says COVID-19 has led to 30% more/less applicants that last year for Beach Patrol?
Bring in the good vibes, both with summer and by getting all three questions right, by listening or watching to Something in the Air.
Coming Up...
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant more time at home. For some people, like my man Dan Forshaw in Somers Point, it's meant using that home time to safely join the nation's largest network of volunteer weather observers. You'll hear his story, and how you can sign up, over the next couple of days.
Plus, I'll be somewhere filming along the shore Memorial Day! I'll let you know where on Social Media. If you're around (socially distant and) say hi!
Front Fact
The shore summer weekends a earned B+ in 2019. Will 2020 beat the 3.4 GPA report card in my summer report card by the time school is back for the fall? We're going to need some extra credit, my prediction for this weekend is a C+.
Be a part of South Jersey weather
Hope you all had a wonderful week while I out of the (home) office last week. Now that I'm back, chat with me on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
I'm asking shore leaders what two tunes get them all jazzed up to be by the beach before summer kicks off. Today's #MDWDoublePlay is from
, let's get it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.