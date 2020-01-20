The spectacles, feelings of the day, likely to linger decades after Trump rally: Hammonton Mayor Steve DiDonato still remembers Ronald Reagan's visit to the town back in 1984 when he was 23 years old. 

White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

Good boys strut their stuff: Dogs of all sizes, colors and breeds descended on Wildwood this weekend with their owners and handlers for the Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show. 

Galloway Township Council to discuss idea of trash pickup this year: A feasibility study on municipal trash pickup is currently being worked on and may be delivered to the township's trash committee in March.

Flu rates increase in early January, stable out by mid-month: We’re not out of the woods just yet. The CDC reported that flu activity remained high with 9.7 million to 14 million influenza illnesses from Oct. 1, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020.

MLK IN ATLANTIC CITY

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. poses for snapshot while relaxing on segregated ÒChicken Bone BeachÓ in Atlantic City New Jersey, circa 1956. Located between Missouri and Ohio Avenues, African Americans and celebrities could enjoy the Atlantic City beach from 1900 to the 1950s. Since many vacationing Black families arrived with chicken-laden hampers, the strip became affectionately named ÒChicken Bone Beach.Ó Photo by John W. Mosley, provided of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection, Temple University Libraries.

How South Jersey is observing MLK Day: Events will be held at Stockton University, Atlantic City Free Public Library and more. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments