Brielle Smith made New Jersey track and field history last weekend.
The Oakcrest High School senor can do so again Thursday.
Smith will compete in the javelin at The Penn Relays Carnival. Smith won that event at the Woodbury Relays last Saturday with a state record throw of 168 feet, 6 inches.
Smith finished second in the javelin at the Penn Relays last season.
The Penn Relays is one of the world’s best-known meets. Nearly every local high school will compete in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events. Only seven Press-area individuals have won events and only two Press-area relay teams have won Championship of America races.
In addition to Smith, Claudine Smith of Atlantic City will compete in the triple jump Thursday. Quentin Bundy of Pleasantville will run the 400 hurdles Saturday morning.
What follows is a look at past Press-area Penn Relays winners.