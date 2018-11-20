Rivalry: Vineland leads 65-62-19
2017 result: Vineland 45, Millville 28
Why this game is special: This is one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the country, with the schools first meeting in 1894. Vineland has won two straight. The winner receives The Daily Journal Victory Cup.
Inside the game: Both teams come off South Jersey semifinal losses. Vineland lost to Williamstown 28-7 in Group V, while Millville fell to Shawnee 28-26 in Group IV. Both Williamstown and Shawnee went on to win South Jersey titles. Tyreem Powell, a Division I prospect at wide receiver, has taken over at quarterback for the Fighting Clan. He led Vineland to a 33-0 playoff win over Toms River North – the first post-season victory in school history. Linebacker Anthony Reyes Jr. leads the Vineland defense with 49 tackles and four sacks. Millville relies on the running of Tex Thompson (1,015 rushing yards) and the passing of Eddie Jamison (93 of 155 for 1,485 yards and 19 touchdowns).