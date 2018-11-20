Rivalry: Middle leads the Anchor Bowl series 13-9
2017 result: Lower 21, Middle Township 20
Why this game is important: Known as the Anchor Bowl, the winner receives a plaque with an anchor from the boat owned by former Lower coach Bill Garrison on it.
Inside the game: Lower is having its best season since it finished 7-3 in 2010. Caper Tigers sophomore quarterback Connor Eckel has run for 798 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 656 yards and eight scores. Running back David Hayes (727 rushing yards, six touchdowns) sparks Middle. Karl Giulian leads the Middle defense with 60tackles, eight for losses.