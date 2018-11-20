Rivalry: Atlantic City leads 52-33-4
2017 result: Atlantic City 36, Holy Spirit 32
Why this game is important: This Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry and the 90th meeting between the teams. Atlantic City leads the rivalry 52-33-4. The winner receives the John Boyd-Stan Marczyk Trophy named after the late coaches Boyd of Atlantic City and Marczyk of Holy Spirit.
Inside the game: Holy Spirit will play St. Joseph for the state Non-Public Ii title 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Azim Barker-Coley leads the Spirit defense with 64.5 tackles. Spirit quarterback Ryan Yost has thrown for 1,587 yards and 16 touchdowns. Tailback Elijah Gray has rushed for 1,170 yards. Atlantic City has played well defensively in its last two games, allowing just 12 points to Timber Creek and eight to Southern Regional.