Rivalry: Ocean City leads 50-41-6
2017 result: Ocean City 34, Pleasantville 32
Why this game is special: These schools first met in 1917. Pleasantville’s last victory came in 2013. The winner receives the Mike Slaveski-Bob Thomas Memorial Award. This award is named after the late coaches Slaveski (Ocean City) and Thomas (Pleasantville).
Inside the game: This should be one of Thursday’s most entertaining games. Ocean City quarterback Ian Aungst has thrown for 1,836 yards and 17 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Lashley has caught 42 passes for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Pleasantville will try to control the ball behind the running of Mohamed Toure (855 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) and Joshua Kotokpo (541 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).