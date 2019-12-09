120919_spt_holy_36

On Nov. 15, the Holy Spirit Spartans opened their quest for a state championship hours after former head coach Bill Walsh died. The Spartans won the game against St. Mary of Rutherford 54-16.

Three weeks later, Spartans running back E'lijah Gray hoisted the state Non-Public II trophy while wearing Walsh's #16 jersey. 

“It was like (Walsh) was in everybody’s body,” said Gray, of Somers Point, following Spirit's 38-0 win over St. Joseph at SHI Stadium at Rutgers. “All of us played like him — hard, tough, Holy Spirit football all-around.”

Walsh, a former Spirit coach and player, died after a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 52.

Walsh was famous for his toughness and leadership as a player and coach, and the Spartans played with those attributes in their state final victory. Spirit fans waived white towels with Walsh’s No. 16 on them throughout the game.

Walsh’s widow, Cindy, and daughter, Kelly, a Holy Spirit senior, found themselves in the middle of the Spartans’ raucous post-game huddle.

Following the game, Spirit players posed for a picture with the state championship trophy. They put one finger up to indicate they were No. 1, and then pointed toward the sky for Walsh.

“With Bill passing away, it bonded us,” said AJ Russo, Spirit head coach. “Cindy and Kelly were with us every step of the way. It meant a lot to our players. We’re very happy we could do this for Coach.” 

Hammonton returns to prominence

At the start of the season, the Press' preseason football preview described Hammonton as a potential "spoiler" team. Can we take a mulligan on that one?

Hammonton was one of the feel-good stories of the season. Last year, they went 3-7. This year, they finished 10-3 and captured their first sectional crown in a decade.

While other teams have embraced a new school approach, the Blue Devils did it with an old-school running offense and defense. Sure, the regional championship game didn't go as planned, but overall, it was a great season for the Blue Devils. 

The Greatness Get Back Tour

At the start of the year, the Cedar Creek football social media accounts started to tout the "Greatness Get Back Tour". Coming off a 4-5 record in 2018, the Pirates wanted to return to greatness, and they did.

The Pirates had one of the best seasons in the school’s brief history. Cedar Creek won its second sectional title since it began playing varsity in 2011.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Max Melton said. “It’s not the way I wanted to end it or how my guys wanted to end it. But I love all my players, and I hope the best for the them in the future.” 

Recruiting, Recruiting, Recruiting 

New Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has been busy in South Jersey since being appointed to the post. Vineland standout Tyreem Powell visited Rutgers over the weekend. Powell is currently committed to Virginia Tech. Schiano was also on hand Sunday for the regional championship games and the Non-Public II final. 

