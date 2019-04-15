Big changes coming to flood insurance
Experts say a massive overhaul of FEMA's flood insurance program will hurt some Jersey Shore homeowners, and help others.
Starting Oct. 2020, premiums could be based off possibly thousands of data points, including the cost of a person's home, its distance from the water, local weather patterns and even the age of storm drains in a neighborhood.
Is it safe for college kids to use ride-sharing apps? It's a question students and officials at Stockton are asking after a University of South Carolina senior was allegedly murdered by a man she thought was her Uber driver. The Galloway school is sharing precautionary tips with students at an event on Monday.
Home remodeling is a booming industry in along shore communities in South Jersey, where more and more older homes are expected to be retrofitted for an aging population.
The Atlantic County Board of Education did not retaliate against Dewane Parker, the district's former security supervisor, when they fired him in June of 2015, a federal jury in Camden decided. The board maintained Parker was fired due to larger budget cuts that year and will not be held liable.
Prom season is in full gear in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Check out photos from the Wildwood Catholic High School prom on Saturday and St. Joseph High School's dance on Friday.