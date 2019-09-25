'No one is above the law' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. New Jersey Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Andy Kim both issued statements on the pending action against the president.
Attorneys in compounding fraud case request more time. For the second time, attorneys in the ongoing pharmaceutical fraud case have asked for more time to work through piles of documentation.
Atlantic City students learn how to register to vote. “Voting is certainly important because it determines who is put in office,” 17-year-old Atlantic City High School student Kevin Miller said. “We all have to decide on the right person.”
MAO issues apology over swimsuit comment. An announcement about a new scholarship added to the Miss America Competition was overshadowed by the benefactor's comment saying 'an educated woman doesn't parade around in a swimsuit.'
Phillies eliminated from playoff contention. By losing the first game of a day-night doubleheader, the Phillies will miss the postseason, continuing an eight-year streak.
Eagles fans remain passionate to the end. They cheer until they’re hoarse when the Birds score a touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field. They slap palms and hug while singing, “Fly, Eagles, Fly.” When Philadelphia loses, no police horse is safe. Read more from columnist David Weinberg in Sports.
