For people missing Miss America’s Show Us Your Shoes parade, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will help fill the void. The new, free, Celebrate America Parade, presented by the Hard Rock and sponsored by Pepsi, will take place on the Boardwalk 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Holy Spirit alumni Joe Callahan, Greg Roman reunited with Baltimore Ravens. The duo was back in the area as the Raven and Eagles held a joint practice.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday directing NJ Transit to release monthly performance metrics on its website starting in November, according to the Governor’s Office.
It's all about the wine. New Jersey is turning to wine to increase its tourism numbers. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing a marketing and advertising campaign to promote New Jersey wineries and viticulture attractions.
An opinion piece on white supremacy by Mayor Tim Donohue has angered some in his home county and drawn a statement of disapproval from the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP.