Flyers fantasy camp returns to Atlantic City. Die-hard Flyers fans got a chance this weekend to live one of their dreams - play with and be coached by former Philadelphia Flyers.
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to town this week and the event has a new mission focused on veterans and members of the military. Read more about it and get all the information you need to get ready.
Atlantic Cape Community College is going to debut a new degree program focused on drones starting this fall. Read more about it.
New officers will focus on mental health of law enforcement officials. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued a directive earlier this month that requires all law enforcement agencies in the state to appoint at least one resiliency program officer.
What happened to Bryce Harper on Sunday? Read Michael McGarry's story and how the Phillies dropped two of three games to San Diego.