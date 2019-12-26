+10 Kwanzaa celebrations have become a tradition in Atlantic County ATLANTIC CITY — For the past 31 years, people who wanted to honor or experience African heri…

To keep the African heritage and culture alive, the Atlantic City Free Public Library and Stockton University continue to celebrate Kwanzaa with dancing and music.

Local nonprofit gives back on Christmas morning with an outreach event in Atlantic City that provides food and clothing to those in need.

The 76ers got a big win on Christmas Day. Philadelphia hit 21 3-pointers to knock off the Milwaukee Bucks, the best team in the NBA.

A Millville church finally gets a steeple, on Christmas Eve, after a 2016 fire burned through the church. The steeple is the last piece to complete the newly renovated church.

Absegami and Cedar Creek high schools each received a $4,000 grant to expand its local robotics teams and to inspire those who want to become engineers.