The printing and delivery of the Currents of Mays Landing/Hamilton Township, the Brigantine Beachcomber, the Wildwood Leader and the Cape May Gazette have been temporarily halted. This is due to the reduced number of businesses open and able to support their publication. Readers interested in receiving news from the Currents in Atlantic County can sign up for a weekly e-newsletter at eCurrents@pressofac.com. Our Cape May County readers can do the same at eGazettes@pressofac.com. Advertising inserts that have previously appeared in the Currents/Gazettes will be delivered separately to your home.

Tags

Load comments