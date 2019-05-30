Amateurs golfers Maria Fassi and Jennifer Kupcho will continue the Classic's tradition of showcasing some of women's golf youngest talent. Fassi and Kupcho finished first and second, respectively, at the first-ever Augusta National Women's Amateur at the site of the Master's last month. The two are making their professional debuts at the U.S. Women's Open this weekend and then will play the Classic.
In addition to Thompson, other LPGA standouts to play the Classic as amateurs or rookie professionals, include Paula Creamer, Michelle Wie and Brooke Henderson.