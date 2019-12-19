THE BIG STORY - NEW PODCAST WITH JOHN BOYER
There aren't many Meteorologists in the country, only 10,000 according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. Heck, I only graduated with 13 in my Rutgers University Meteorology class.
Can you find me?
(Yes, I know. There's only 12. One graduated in the winter and, hence, he wasn't in the photo).
In an even smaller circle, there's only two properties in Berkshire Hathaway Media that have a Meteorologist. The Press of Atlantic City, and the Richmond Dispatch Times. So, it was extra special to have on John Boyer, Meteorologist for Dispatch on this week's Something in the Air podcast! You could call him my Meteorological brother.
John is the Dispatch's first Meteorologist. The paper hired John after seeing the success we were having with weather. John and I are similar that we're working in weather in our home states. He moved around the country in television before returning to Virginia.
Get your local South Jersey video forecast, right from our studio, or wherever I may be traveling around that day, 3 times a day.
Answers to last week's Meteorological Mastermind Trivia (in bold)
January 7, February 4, January 26, are the three days of the year with the highest chance of seeing measurable snow at Atlantic City International Airport. Which one takes home the gold? January 7
January 24 in Cape May has highest chance of seeing at least a foot of snow with 3%
Between 1970 to 2018, Atlantic City has seen more or less snow on a yearly basis, according to Climate Central.
So, how'd you do?
Nothing right: Keep reading the newsletter, you'll get it, I promise.
1 right: The sun's rising, you're just not up in the sky yet.
2 right: Weather warrior.
3 right: Weather wizard
We had a trace of snow at Atlantic City International Airport and weakened snow squalls passed through Wednesday.
November's forecast in the winter outlook was spot on. How about the rest of the winter? Tune in.
The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is Open!
Enter and win a forecast with me, from wherever you want in South Jersey! The second annual South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is now opened through Dec. 31.
To play, guess which of Egg Harbor Township, Cape May, Upper Deerfield Township or Little Egg Harbor will see the most snow between Jan. 1 to Mar. 31 and what that amount is. During the season, check back to my videos or in my leaderboard article to see who's winning. Snowfall totals are powered by WeatherWorks.
Are you a Meteorological Mastermind? Let's see what you've learned this week
Meteorologist John Boyer, of our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch went to college at which North Carolina University?
True or false - The James River is tidal as far inland as Richmond?
John's favorite is thundersleet, thundersnow or thunderstorms?
All of the answers are in the Something in the Air podcast!
Coming up...
Busy busy... Tis the season, right?!
On Friday, I'll have the pleasure of being with Stafford Township Mayor Gregory Myhre on camera to talk about the winter outlook, my career in weather and more. This is all a part of the Mayor's Forum TV show that will air on Channel 22 in the town into January. We'll get a copy that I'll share here, and online too.
I followed around Brian Juzaitis, part of the Avalon Department of Public Works, to see what a day in the life of a snow plow operator is like (spoiler: good breakfasts are key for working those storms).
Also, I'm working on a piece about Code Blue. That's intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather. Turns out, a proposed law would mean Code Blue alerts would get issued anytime the temperature dips below 32 degrees, instead of either below 32 with precipitation or below 25 without precipitation. It looks like municipalities will bear much of the extra cost to shelter those who need it.
Front Fact
December 19 is our average first day of having a high temperature at or below freezing. That was quite fitting for Thursday's sub-freezing high 😏.
Be a part of South Jersey weather!
What weather are you most thankful for this holiday season?
