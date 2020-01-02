Couple get engaged at Margate polar plunge: Hundreds of people took the plunge on New Year's Day at the Jersey Shore, and for one Philadelphia couple, it's an event they'll never forget.

Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE

Plunge pics: Atlantic City, Margate and Ocean City each had their own polar plunges on New Year's Day, and we have the photos.

Atlantic City Council swears in new members, leadership for 2020: The 2nd, 4th and 5th wards get new representation and two at-large councilmen are nominated council president and vice president.

Five Atlantic City casino stories to watch for in 2020: Major regulatory rulings, the continued growth of sports betting and the diversification of the resort's economy are just a few of the important situations to follow in the new year.

Star athletes Matt Szczur, Marvin Burroughs fathers to decade's first local babies: The two former local athletic standouts and Villanova University quarterbacks — one of, whom, Szczur, just last month signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — had the first babies of the decade in Atlantic County hospitals.