Couple get engaged at Margate polar plunge: Hundreds of people took the plunge on New Year's Day at the Jersey Shore, and for one Philadelphia couple, it's an event they'll never forget.
Plunge pics: Atlantic City, Margate and Ocean City each had their own polar plunges on New Year's Day, and we have the photos.
Atlantic City Council swears in new members, leadership for 2020: The 2nd, 4th and 5th wards get new representation and two at-large councilmen are nominated council president and vice president.
Five Atlantic City casino stories to watch for in 2020: Major regulatory rulings, the continued growth of sports betting and the diversification of the resort's economy are just a few of the important situations to follow in the new year.
Star athletes Matt Szczur, Marvin Burroughs fathers to decade's first local babies: The two former local athletic standouts and Villanova University quarterbacks — one of, whom, Szczur, just last month signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies — had the first babies of the decade in Atlantic County hospitals.
Two former local athletic standouts and Villanova University quarterbacks — including one wh…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.