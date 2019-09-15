A nice day for a White House wedding: The nephew of Vice President Mike Pence and the cousin of political strategist Kellyanne Conway married Saturday at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City. A combination of city and State Police and Secret Service provided heavy security around the site. Check out photos.
Multiple people were reported injured Saturday after a multistory balcony collapsed in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood. More information is expected Sunday.
The collapse happened the same day as the New Jersey Firemen's Association wrapped in Wildwood, an event that drew firefighters from across the state. Check out photos from their annual parade.
Cedar Creek wide receiver Malachi “Max” Melton scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates’ comeback fell short. They lost to Camden 42-41 in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.
The Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show is Sunday. Get more info here, and follow Staff Writer Lauren Carroll on Twitter for coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.