Giovanna Coia and John Pence walk out of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church after their wedding ceremony Saturday in Atlantic City.

A nice day for a White House wedding: The nephew of Vice President Mike Pence and the cousin of political strategist Kellyanne Conway married Saturday at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic City. A combination of city and State Police and Secret Service provided heavy security around the site. Check out photos.

Multiple people were reported injured Saturday after a multistory balcony collapsed in the 200 block of East Baker Avenue in Wildwood. More information is expected Sunday.

The collapse happened the same day as the New Jersey Firemen's Association wrapped in Wildwood, an event that drew firefighters from across the state. Check out photos from their annual parade.

Cedar Creek wide receiver Malachi “Max” Melton scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates’ comeback fell short. They lost to Camden 42-41 in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.

Cedar Creek's C J Resto, left, grabs Camden's Darian Chestnut from behind during Saturday's game on September 14, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

The Ocean City Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show is Sunday. Get more info here, and follow Staff Writer Lauren Carroll on Twitter for coverage.

