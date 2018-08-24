Coach Dennis Thomas of the Millville High School football team doesn’t change his expectations.
No matter who is on the roster.
The Thunderbolts graduate a multitude of standouts who formed the core of a team that went 19-4 the past two seasons.
“We hold these kids to the same standards we held the other ones too. The bar is set extremely high.”
While the Thunderbolts graduated several standouts, they also return some of South Jersey’s most talented players. Millville should contend for a Group IV playoff spot.
The Thunderbolts will rely on their defense.
Jamar Holbrook is a standout linebacker. The senior is a four-year starter and is 15 pounds heavier than last season.
“He realizes that this is his team,” Thomas said, “and we go as far as he takes us. He’s taken the baton from the older guys, and he’s going to run with it. We’ll see how it transpires.”
Senior defensive back Cartier Gray is also a four-year starter. Gray’s fellow senior defensive back Kyle Yancey is a three-year starter.
“We have some solid pieces on defense,” Thompson said. “They were overshadowed. We did lose a lot, but I think we reload well. There’s not going to be a huge drop off.”
Thomas did say the Thunderbolts will be a different team on offense this season than last.
“This team may do a better job of sustaining drives as opposed to last year’s team when were quick hitters,” he said. “We would score in 30 seconds, make big plays. We’re more focused on moving the chains and controlling the game this season.”
Eddie Jamison and Maurice Smith are competing for the quarterback spot.
“Both bring some really good qualities to that position,” Thomas said. “Both will play until someone really takes hold of the position.”
Thompson showed plenty of potential at running back last season. Aahznier Hayes is another standout running back.
“Those two guys are going to rise a lot of eye brows,” Thompson said. “Both are gifted with power and speed.”
Sam File, a 6-3, 288-pound senior, will lead the offensive line. Thunderbolts will also feature one of South Jersey’s most dynamic players in junior wide receiver Solomon DeShields, who already has scholarship offers from Rutgers, Kentucky and Michigan State.
“He demands the double team,” Thomas said of Deshields.
Not many South Jersey teams will have a tougher start to the season than the Thunderbolts. Millville host state and national power St. Peter’s Prep in the season opener Friday. The Thunderbolts than play at defending state Non-Pubic II champion St. Joseph on Sept. 8.
“I think our potential can be winning a championship,” Thomas said, “But in order to do that we have to continue to build chemistry. We have to continue to love one another. We have to continue to practice hard.”