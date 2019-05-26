052419_spt_vinelandbaseball 1

EHT's Mike Dodd, left, slides safely into home plate ahead of a late tag by Vineland's Josh Finger during Thursday's game on May 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; Tri-County Conference and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Records through Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments