This risk is for the entire Jersey shore. Strong northeast winds and large waves cause the concern.
Do not swim in the waters on Friday. For future reference, if you are caught in a rip current, remain calm and do not swim against the current. Call for help and swim out of the rip current. Once you, swim parallel to the shore, on an angle that takes you to land.
