St. Augustine rugby sets sights on state title

The St. Augustine Prep rugby team advanced to its fourth consecutive New Jersey Rugby State Final after defeating St. Peter’s Prep last Friday in the semifinals. The Hermits, like in the previous four state championship games, will play Delbarton in a title game that has recently evolved into a recurring, yet thrilling matchup. Thursday, May 25

Andrew Whiteman scored the eventual game-winning try in the second half to lead the Hermits to their third consecutive single-team state championship with a 17-12 victory over Delbarton at Middletown South High School.

