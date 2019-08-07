St Augustine Prep senior linebacker Jim Brady fielded the opening kickoff for the 2015 season opener.
Brady barreled up the field. A St. Joseph would-be tackler bounced off him. The Hermits' fans roared.
Brady sent a message on the first play that St. Augustine backed up the rest of the game.
Senior quarterback Jose Tabora threw two touchdown passes as the Hermits won one of the biggest regular-season games in school history and ended St. Joe's 21-game winning streak with a 33-14 victory.
The win was part of the Hermits 27-game winning streak against South Jersey opponents that stretched from 2014-17