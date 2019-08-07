st josephs vs st augustine

The Prep's quarterback Jose Tabora keeps the ball for a gain of a few yards during their game against St. Joseph's High School held at St. Augustine Prep in Richland. DAVE GRIFFIN / For the Press

St Augustine Prep senior linebacker Jim Brady fielded the opening kickoff for the 2015 season opener.

Brady barreled up the field. A St. Joseph would-be tackler bounced off him. The Hermits' fans roared.

Brady sent a message on the first play that St. Augustine backed up the rest of the game.

Senior quarterback Jose Tabora threw two touchdown passes as the Hermits won one of the biggest regular-season games in school history and ended St. Joe's 21-game winning streak with a 33-14 victory.

The win was part of the Hermits  27-game winning streak against South Jersey opponents that stretched from 2014-17

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments