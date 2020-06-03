A second severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

Severe T-Storm Watch

For those who did not experience thunderstorms or severe winds from Wednesday afternoon's storms, storms here will have a high potential of causing problems. All of South Jersey will have the potential to recieve thunderstorms. 

It is unknown when the last time South Jersey had two severe thunderstorm watches in the same day. 

