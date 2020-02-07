This includes Cumberland, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the area shaded in red until 11:15 a.m. 

Fortescue reported a wind gust of 60 mph at 10:15 a.m. Power lines have been reported down in Delaware, as a line of heavy rain will bring the risk for power outages and downed trees. 

