The watch includes all of South Jersey. The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Oklahoma, was responsible for issuing the watch, after coordinating with local National Weather Service offices.
Breaking
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Water company says Atlantic City mayor helped beach bar fill pool, wants bill paid now
-
Atlantic City property-tax spike a big surprise
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today