The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm watch through 5 p.m.

Severe T-Storm Watch

A watch means the ingredients for severe weather from the line of storms are present. However, there is no immediate danger for damage to life or property. A severe thunderstorm warning will go into effect if conditions warrant. 

Severe storms: Differences between a watch and a warning

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when there is a potential for severe weather later that day/night, while warnings are issued when storms are imminent and already occurring, and likely to hit the warnings area within the hour.

