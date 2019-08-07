Wrestling Championships Boardwalk Hall 2018

St Augustine's Steven Schwab (top) wrestles at 126lb. NJSIAA High School Wrestling Championships held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday March 03, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

The Hermits won their third straight South Jersey Non-Public A title with a 32-29 victory over host Christian Brothers Academy. Sophomore 126-pounder Steven Schwab clinched the victory for the Hermits with a pin in the final bout of the meet. CBA led 29-26 after 13 matches when Schwab took the mat for his duel against CBA freshman Sam LaCorte.

Schwab stormed to a 9-0 lead before locking in a cradle to notch the six-point win at 5 minutes, 23 seconds of regulation.

This was the third of the Hermits four straight South Jersey wrestling championships.

