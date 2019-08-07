The Hermits won their third straight South Jersey Non-Public A title with a 32-29 victory over host Christian Brothers Academy. Sophomore 126-pounder Steven Schwab clinched the victory for the Hermits with a pin in the final bout of the meet. CBA led 29-26 after 13 matches when Schwab took the mat for his duel against CBA freshman Sam LaCorte.
Schwab stormed to a 9-0 lead before locking in a cradle to notch the six-point win at 5 minutes, 23 seconds of regulation.
This was the third of the Hermits four straight South Jersey wrestling championships.