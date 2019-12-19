Southern boys lax coach John Pampalone

Southern Regional High School boys basketball coach John Pampalone got a win in his Rams debut as head coach Thursday night.

The Rams opened the season with a 51-44 win over Toms River South.

Jay Silva scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Joe Infurna has 12 points and five assists.

Pampalone, a long-time assistant, took over this season for Eric Fierro, who is now an assistant with the Stockton University men’s team.

Southern 14 5 18 14 – 51

TRS 9 13 13 9 – 44

SR – Infurna 12, Ridgway 14, Robinson 1, Silva 15, Devane 9

TRS – Jean-Louis 6, Huber 4, Luongo 10, Folsom 11, Fried 11, Beaton 2

