Have an action plan in place in case a tornado warning goes into effect. A tornado watch has been put into place until 6 p.m. Monday. All of South Jersey is in the watch.
Apart from the damaging winds, weak tornadoes in the region will only add to the power outages and wind damage.
Much of the tornado risk is contingent upon sunshine breaking out Monday afternoon. The more sunshine that does, the more unstable air for storms produced.
A tornado watch means that the ingredients for tornadoes are present, but none are imminent. In the case of a tornado warning, get to the lowest level of your building, away from windows and as close to the center as possible.
