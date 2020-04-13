While severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, no tornado warnings were issued. The tornado watch goes into place to alert for the potential for warning.
In case you're in a tornado warning, here's what to do. pic.twitter.com/h5Jp1RwCGw— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) April 13, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.