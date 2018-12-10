Inside an elegant Galloway resort hotel for Stockton University’s 2015 alumni homecoming, Mayor Frank Gilliam boasted of getting his master’s degree in social work from San Francisco State University.
It’s again highlighted in Gilliam’s one-paragraph biography on the city’s website, but the University of San Francisco is listed instead.
Neither institution is able to verify that anyone by Gilliam’s name attended the schools.
News of a fake degree is not shocking to those close to the first-term mayor, who they say is known to lash out and lie. The FBI raided Gilliam’s home last week, and only a month earlier, he was caught on video getting into a fist fight at the Golden Nugget’s Haven nightclub.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Councilman George Tibbitt. “He’s a phony.”
Born in 1970, Gilliam’s life began tragically.
At three-years-old, his father murdered his mother in their Hummock Avenue home. Frank Gilliam Sr. arrived at the house at 11:30 a.m. on July 11, 1973 to take his three children on a car ride. But he grew violent when his wife, Dolores, refused to give him the kids.
An argument followed and Gilliam Sr. followed her around the house with a penknife, according to a newspaper clipping from the next day. Gilliam Jr. was raised by his grandmother while his father was held on a homicide charge.
Friends believe the experience may have primed Gilliam for a life in politics.
“It can shape you for the good and maybe that’s what made him want to get into politics and help others,” said Fareed Abdullah, who ran against Gilliam in the 2017 mayoral race. The two have known each other since they were teens, when Abdullah said he admired Gilliam’s sense of style and charisma.
In a city where sports are a central part of life, Gilliam excelled. At 5-foot-9-inches, he was starting guard on Atlantic City High School’s star team, the Vikings.
After graduating from high school in 1988, Gilliam moved on to Delaware State University on a basketball scholarship. It wasn’t long before he dropped out due to poor grades and partying, so he returned to New Jersey and began working as a bartender at Bally’s.
At an event at Stockton University in July, Gilliam told students that in the early 1990s, he was “wreaking havoc” in Atlantic City and could have landed in jail.
“I had no idea, I had no clue, and I had no vision. I am in Atlantic City doing nothing but wreaking havoc, doing things I know I shouldn’t be doing,” he said.
But by 1993, Gilliam had a baby on the way and wanted to get a college degree to support his budding family, said Tony Bethel, who recruited Gilliam into Stockton University’s Economic Opportunity Fund program. He graduated in 1998.
“He looked at his time in Delaware as a blown opportunity,” Bethel said. “I think he went down there and had fun but didn’t succeed academically.”
As a guard during his sophomore year, Gilliam had expressed frustration to Bethel about not getting enough playing time. He quit after playing eight games.
That's where Gilliam first met councilman Marty Small and the pair forged a strong friendship that would later crumble. On the night of his graduation, Small said, Gilliam took him to a night club in Cherry Hill, Camden County to celebrate.
“We were very good friends at first,” Small said. “Things changed when he entered the political arena.”
With a degree from Stockton in criminal justice, Gilliam began looking for ways to make money, from car detailing and selling legal assistance to working for local nonprofits.
In 2003, records show he launched a tutoring company called Methodical Endeavors to teach financial literacy to adults. His business partner was Cornell Davis, a former Atlantic City School Board president who was found guilty in 2008 of soliciting a bribe.
Gilliam became involved with a tutoring nonprofit called Connecting the Dots. According to 990 forms, the organization reported $5,274 in donations in 2015, the most recent required disclosure form on GuideStar.com. The Internal Revenue Service records show it filed electronic postcard 990 returns in 2016 and 2017 that gave few details, but stated it did not raise more than $50,000 in either year.
Gilliam was listed in 2015 as working 10 hours per week for the group, which held an extravagant gala in March charging up to $35,000 per table.
The charity has not registered as required with the state Department of Consumer Affairs, according to its database.
In 2009, Gilliam entered Atlantic City politics. He joined former Mayor Lorenzo Langford’s ticket vying for a seat on city council.
For some, the then-38-year-old’s sudden appearances in city hall were confusing.
“I didn’t know where he came from,” Tibbitt, who ran alongside him, said. “I thought ‘What makes you qualified?”
That’s also when the once-cozy relationship between Small and Gilliam went south, and Small says his friend “changed.” Nearly 10 years later, Small still blames Gilliam for a flurry of “Recall Small” campaign signs he said cropped up around town shortly before the election.
“Believe me,” Small said, “I know it was him… Something changed when he entered politics. I can’t put my finger on it, but he changed.”
Once on council, Gilliam successfully sponsored an ordinance that imposed a fine for releasing helium balloons outdoors to protect marine animals. He also introduced an ordinance to establish a citywide registry of abandoned properties.
Behind the facade of a confident elected official, those close to him say Gilliam often lashes out.
Hi former girlfriend, Mia Williams, was approved for a restraining order in 1997 against Gilliam in Atlantic County Superior Court when the two were dating in college.
In December of 2010, Gilliam allegedly assaulted a man on Atlantic Avenue. The man walked in front of Gilliam’s vehicle and an argument ensued when the car nearly hit the pedestrian, police said at the time. Both were issued summonses.
And two summers ago, Small said his “tipping point” with Gilliam was when the then-councilman cursed at him outside city hall in front of Small’s three children.
“If a vote didn’t go the way he wanted (in council meetings), he’d get a temper,” Tibbitt said. “He has a likeable personality but can snap in a moment’s notice.”
How a mostly unknown figure in Atlantic City politics beat incumbent Republican Mayor Don Guardian is thanks in large part to more than $500,000 his campaign raised.
Former councilman Craig Callaway, who has previously organized mail-in ballot initiatives in the city, allegedly paid $30 each to messengers to deliver ballots that were filled out for Democrats, helping Gilliam secure an unlikely victory.
Only days after winning, Callaway said, the “real Frank Gilliam” surfaced and anger-filled outbursts became common.
“Frank Gilliam is really a person who is mentally ill,” Callaway said. “He has all the characteristics of a sociopath.”