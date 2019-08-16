Stewart Rosen spent a lot of years and a lot of money to become a doctor.
And he has plenty to show for it.
A gorgeous home on the back bays of Atlantic City with waterfront views and a prestigious job in medical research, but despite being a well-respected doctor, “captain” is definitely the title he prefers.
“I love working in medicine, but my passion is the sea,” he says emphatically.
And between the months of May and November that is exactly where Rosen can be found, booking group after group for private adventures aboard his watercraft.
Rosen is the captain and owner of Metamorphosis, a 40-foot luxury charter boat he keeps docked in Atlantic City.
“On a typical weekend in the summer I’m averaging three to four charters. Each trip averages about two-and-a-half hours. People love it because it’s a bit of a niche thing. You typically don’t see this kind of boat used for a charter,” he says.
Metamorphosis is gorgeous.
The yacht casts a massive, almost imposing visual when viewed from the shore.
Yet embarking on a journey is a sublimely relaxing experience. A gleaming exterior of white and midnight blues complemented by a cabin filled with soft tan leather seats, one can understand how spending time here could become a passion.
But owning your own boat is an expensive undertaking that is just not possible for many folks.
“A lot of people have come to the conclusion that it’s cheaper to charter a boat than to own a boat. And they’re right,” Rosen notes.
The boat seats six according to Rosen, but that number seems low when you consider the enormity of the vessel and its ample seating options. Of course that low capacity may well be by design. Although he loves taking folks out on the water, he can be somewhat selective with what’s allowed. A few beers onboard is ok, but wild partying is not what the Metamorphosis is all about.
“My general rule is ‘no hard alcohol, but you can bring a flask.’ Rosen notes as he laughs through a story about a Russian family that proceeded to show up with a two foot flask. “Somebody is always trying to get away with something,” he chuckles.
Rosen officially opened the Metamorphosis for business five years ago, but he is hardly a newbie when it comes to life on the high seas.
“I grew up on boats,” he says. “When I was 6 years old my father had his first boat on Long Beach Island. We had 5 people and a dog living on a 23-foot boat on the weekends. Eventually my mother put her foot down and said to my dad, ‘either you get a bigger boat or I’m out of here!’ And so he got a 38-foot boat and we lived on it all summer. Then I worked on the fishing boats and the dive boats out of Barnegat Light.”
It's clear that the sea has had a calming effect on Rosen. His friendly, relaxed mannerisms make him the perfect host, while his obvious, yet understated confidence in his abilities as a captain serve to reassure any passengers who might get jittery on the water.
Everything from fishing to sightseeing cruises are available for charter, but there is one use of his services that Rosen had not predicted.
“The burials at sea are becoming a really popular request. Some people look at you and say ‘you really do that?’ but it’s extremely rewarding when you do it right. It’s actually become a huge part of my business.”
No matter what their reason for boarding the Metamorphosis, Rosen insists that his own interaction with the customers is the key to his business. Throughout our quick tour through the back bays of Atlantic City, he notes landmark after landmark, offering up tidbits of info on each site he spots. One might not expect a rusty train bridge to be in any way noteworthy, but Rosen manages to find a way to make it interesting, delving into its history, while simultaneously remembering to offer us drinks. Rosen knows how to be a good host. And a fine captain.
“As a captain, your personal reputation is so important. You gotta talk to your people, get to know them and make sure they are having a good time.”