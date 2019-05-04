Some days, forecasting the weather is easy.

That’ll be the case Sunday, as a raw, wet, damp and windy day will be in store, with a round of coastal flooding to boot.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Fortunately for many, an easy, brighter forecast will start the week.

So, we’ll rain Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will be north of Route 30. In lower Cape May County, I wouldn’t be surprised to see in-and-out showers. You’ll need the umbrella, plus the rain coat, plus the rain boots. If you’re driving, be alert for ponding of the roadways, as the steady rain comes. Winds will be stiff out of the east-northeast blowing around 15 mph (higher at the shore).

Joe Martucci to be featured at Coastal Coalition event Sunday Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 7 p.…

I’m eyeing the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame for a slowdown in the activity, as a warm front skirts across the region. Once that’s gone, the rain will fill back in and soak the afternoon. There might be a few rainbows to cap off the day, as rain will end between 5 and 8 p.m.

In terms of rainfall totals, between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain will be likely. It’ll be a good rain for our growing plants.

Farmers, experts predict a growing season in full bloom this spring The combination of a record wet 2018, a wetter than average winter and a dry patch in March …

With the storm will come coastal flooding. and we look to have one round of it Sunday evening. This will be a minor flood stage, with the Delaware Bay waters likely staying flood free. Expect water on the typical bay shore roads, and move your cars if you need to. This will be of the nuisance variety that we have seen and will see more of on a yearly basis.

The clouds will then clear out Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and settle in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as we start out the work week.

And what a comfortable start to the work week it will be.

High pressure will settle in overhead, and its downward, drying motion of air will yield us a pair of very nice days Monday and Tuesday. You’ll need a light layer to start both days, but then you can shed them as temperatures rise. This will all be under a partly sunny sky, at worst. Highs on the mainland will be in the 70s both days — the warmer being Tuesday. The shore will generally be 65-70.

Wednesday will be our transition day. As high pressure slips away, the storms will come out to play. I do expect a dry morning, with p.m. pop-up storms, similar to what you’d see during the summer.