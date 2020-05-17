Strong winds Tuesday, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory through 8 p.m. for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Small tree limbs can fall, as well as damage loose, outdoor objects, due to the wind. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore and in Cape May County, with gusts regularly 40 to 45 mph.
On the mainland, west of the Garden State Parkway, expected winds a bit lower, between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph. However, rouge gusts can be higher. Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 48 mph just before 11 a.m.
Expect winds to howl again Wednesday, and another advisory may be put into place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.