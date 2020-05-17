Wind Advisory

A wind advisory will be in effect for all counties shaded in dark brown through 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Strong winds Tuesday, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory through 8 p.m. for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties. 

Small tree limbs can fall, as well as damage loose, outdoor objects, due to the wind. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph at the shore and in Cape May County, with gusts regularly 40 to 45 mph. 

On the mainland, west of the Garden State Parkway, expected winds a bit lower, between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph. However, rouge gusts can be higher. Atlantic City International Airport gusted to 48 mph just before 11 a.m. 

Expect winds to howl again Wednesday, and another advisory may be put into place. 

