Sustained winds of 20-25 mph out of the north west will be likely after 10 a.m.. Gusts at the shore will be around 45 mph, enough to down tree limbs and perhaps bring spotty power outages. The mainland will see gusts near 35 mph.
As a result, a wind advisory will be in effect for all of South Jersey from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Highs will be around 40 degrees, seasonable for this time of the year. The wind chill will be 20-30 degrees for much of the day, though.
