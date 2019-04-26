The 76ers are in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
Philadelphia feels a bit more prepared this season.
The third-seeded Sixers open their best-of-seven semifinal series in Toronto against the second-seeded Raptors at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in last year’s semifinal.
“We feel pretty good about what we can do (against Toronto),” Sixers star center Joel Embiid said. “There’s definitely a difference from last year. I feel like this team is better than last year’s team. Last year we had great momentum going into the playoffs and Boston just smacked us. Going into this series is different. I’ve seen it. It’s my second time being here.”
Toronto won three of regular season games from Philadelphia, but three of those contests were played before Christmas and all of them were played before Philadelphia acquired power forward Tobias Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
What follows are four keys for the Sixers to beat Toronto: