Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola feels more like himself.
Nola allowed seven hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday night.
He walked three and struck out six.
But his signature curveball was maybe the best its been all season. He threw is 37 times and got four swing-and-miss strikes and 12 called strikes.
After a slow start, Nola has a 5.06 ERA. But he has allowed just one run in consecutive starts and has a 2.50 ERA (five earned runs in 18 innings) in his last three outings.
“I knew in the bullpen my curveball was good today and my changeup was pretty good,” he said. “I just felt on line with everything. Obviously, I want to go deeper into the game. I want to go seven-plus and kind of save that bullpen. All I can do is compete out there and try to keep being precise with my pitches.”