Council Ward 1

Aaron Randolph

Political party: Democrat

Age: 64

Hometown: Atlantic City

Current job: Community coordinator for ACMUA

Education: Two years of college

Political message: As a member of city council I assure you that first on the list is to lower the property taxes on our home owners to bring more rateables to our tax rolls to ensure we address quality of life issues clean and safe communities address public safety concerns. One of my main goals as a member of city council is to see a smooth transition from state take over back to home rule. In order to do those things I must continue to work with my colleagues to address those important issues and many more to come.

