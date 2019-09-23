Atlantic City
Council Ward 1
Aaron Randolph
Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Atlantic City
Current job: Community coordinator for ACMUA
Education: Two years of college
Political message: As a member of city council I assure you that first on the list is to lower the property taxes on our home owners to bring more rateables to our tax rolls to ensure we address quality of life issues clean and safe communities address public safety concerns. One of my main goals as a member of city council is to see a smooth transition from state take over back to home rule. In order to do those things I must continue to work with my colleagues to address those important issues and many more to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.